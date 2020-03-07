On their way to the state championship, the Roosevelt boys’ basketball team advanced this week to the regional semi-finals and will face its next opponent this Saturday at home.

In the CIF State Southern Region Semi-Final game, the Riders meet up against the Delano Tigers. Tip off is at 6 pm.

The Riders, who took the Division II city championship last February, advanced in the playoffs after defeating Cathedral City on Tuesday, 76-57, then besting Bishop Diego on Thursday, 54 to 45.

The run for the state championship marks a bittersweet end of the season for Mario Pérez, who is ending an eight-year stint as Riders’ head coach.



