From 11th seed to Division 2 city champions, the Roosevelt High School boys’ basketball varsity team continues its quest for glory. The Riders next goal: the Division 5 state championship.



The Riders are coming off a home win against number three ranked Delano on Saturday night, with a final score of 59-54. The score is quite indicative of the local team’s performance, as the Riders were in control the entire game.



Even with a slow start, they managed to jump off to a 26-15 lead early in the second quarter. The rest of the game was smooth sailing for the Riders even with the late fourth quarter push by Delano.



Guards José Arellano and Jonathan Gómez continued their impressive scoring, accounting for 35 of the Riders’ 59 points on Saturday night. Center César Romo also held his own contributing 14 points.



The Riders’ next opponent is the number one ranked Eastside. The Eastside Lions hung on to beat Trinity Classical Academy by one point on Saturday night (final score: 50-49). This should be a really close matchup as both schools are ranked one and two, respectively, in the playoff bracket and are averaging around 55 points per game.



Some players to keep on watching from Roosevelt are Arellano and Gómez



The motto remains the same for the Riders: “Until we get what we want”. The Riders are looking to get their first state championship in school history across all sports.



The game will take place Tuesday in Lancaster at 7 pm.

