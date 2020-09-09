BY ELINA SHATKIN
Originally Published on September 9, 2020
Forget the treats, 2020 is all tricks.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recently released its 2020 Halloween guidelines and the restrictions are grim. Necessary but grim.
This year in L.A. County, you won’t be able to do much to celebrate Halloween.
FORBIDDEN HALLOWEEN ACTIVITES
- No door-to-door trick or treating
- No “trunk or treat” events
- No carnivals
- No festivals
- No haunted houses
- No gatherings or parties with people outside your household, even if the events are held outdoors.
How can you celebrate Halloween during this pandemic?
ALLOWED HALLOWEEN ACTIVITES
- See spooky movies at drive-in theaters
- Participate in drive-by parades and costume contests
- Check out Halloween-themed installations at outdoor museums
- Dress up your home and yard with Halloween decorations
- Wear a Halloween costume
- Attend online Halloween parties and contests wearing aforementioned costume
Hey, if online Halloween goes as well as online school, it’s bound to be a hit!
COVID-19 has temporarily ruined the best secular holiday of the year, but given that so many people still can’t figure out how not to wear racist or offensive Halloween costumes and we’re living in a fire-strewn hellscape, maybe being faux-scared on All Hallows’ Eve has lost some of its fun.
This report is reprinted with permission from Southern California Public Radio. © 2020 Southern California Public Radio. All rights reserved.
