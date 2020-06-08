Esta página también disponible en: Español
BY ROBERT GARROVA/LAist
Originally Published on June 7, 2020
One of the protests that happened Sunday in L.A. was the “Eastside Ride,” billed as “a solidarity cruise for our Black relatives.”
Cars of all vintages — from classics to contemporary — gathered at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and the East L.A. Public Library, and then they began a caravan to LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
Enrico Alaggia and Claire Van Hollins spoke through the window of their vintage Mustang.
“It’s amazing,” Van Hollins said. “I hope it continues.”
Alaggia added: “The people in L.A. are alive. We … fight for things. That’s what it is.”
Lela Servellon explained why she showed up as she sat in the back of an El Camino: “I think that everybody is mobilizing. And it’s very important to get things done, to have people out on the streets to show that we want a change.”
