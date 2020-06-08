Mr. Huerta in his 1950s Chevy Deluxe at today's "Eastside Ride" protest caravan in Boyle Heights. (Robert Garrova / LAist)

BY ROBERT GARROVA/LAist

Originally Published on June 7, 2020

One of the protests that happened Sunday in L.A. was the “Eastside Ride,” billed as “a solidarity cruise for our Black relatives.”

Cars of all vintages — from classics to contemporary — gathered at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and the East L.A. Public Library, and then they began a caravan to LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

Here’s the line of cars 🚘 showing up for East Side ride at Mariachi Plaza pic.twitter.com/gFzFYUoOVC — Robert Garrova (@robertgarrova) June 7, 2020

Enrico Alaggia and Claire Van Hollins spoke through the window of their vintage Mustang.

“It’s amazing,” Van Hollins said. “I hope it continues.”

Alaggia added: “The people in L.A. are alive. We … fight for things. That’s what it is.”

In Boyle Heights where East Side ride is starting to kick off. Lela (L) says it’s great everyone is mobilizing. “It’s very important to get things done to have people out on the streets.” pic.twitter.com/aDrsIgeBfM — Robert Garrova (@robertgarrova) June 7, 2020

Lela Servellon explained why she showed up as she sat in the back of an El Camino: “I think that everybody is mobilizing. And it’s very important to get things done, to have people out on the streets to show that we want a change.”

