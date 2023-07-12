The world’s largest Spanish-language rap competition is coming to Boyle Heights this weekend. The Los Angeles qualifier for the 18th annual Red Bull Batalla is scheduled for Saturday at the Don Quixote venue in Boyle Heights.

In a freestyle battle, LA lyricists will compete in a 1v1 bracket with 16 MCs and will be the first round of regional champions in the US. The winner will go on to face off against rappers from other U.S. cities for the National Champion title, who will ultimately represent the country in the World Final in Colombia in December.

The event will be hosted by Luigi Zomber, an official host for La Liga De La Calle, and Racso White Lion, a previous host for the U.S. final. The Westcoast battle will also feature the first-ever female qualifier, Santa Mykah.

The Red Bull Batalla is notorious in the world of rap for starting up the careers of various artists in the rap scene. Superstars like Duki, Paulo Londra, and Mozart La Para have all previously competed in the improv battle. Last year’s Batalla World Final was won by Mexico’s three-time international champion, Aczino.

Don Quixote is at 2811 East Olympic Blvd. Tickets for general admission are on sale for $10 online. Doors open at 5 pm and tickets include entrance to the afterparty featuring FunkFreaks.