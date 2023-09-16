If you’d like to chat with a member of the Boyle Heights Beat staff, catch us at this Saturday’s Queer Mercado. The event brings a variety of merchants and food vendors to the East LA Civic Center at 4801 East 3rd Street every third Saturday of the month from 10 am through 4 pm.

From handmade candles and soaps to colorful clothing and accessories, you’re bound to go home with a bag full of things (including a certain newspaper). Our community engagement coordinator Carmen González and our community reporters Andrew Lopez and Ricky Rodas will be there.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez and his team will also be there to host community office hours. Local residents are encouraged to provide feedback and can receive help with any constituent services at his booth. Team Gomez will also be at the Mercado on Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

If you’re looking for a fun night out in Boyle Heights the same day, come out to The Paramount, 2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave., to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. “El Grito” is a 21+ late night event at the historic venue that will feature DJ sets from @dopemo, @hennyfay and @_satanswifey. Grab something off the Paramount’s uniquely Boyle Heights menu, y échate un grito as you dance the night away. Tickets are available online, and the event will run from 10 pm through 2 am.

More to do

The LéaLA Book Fair continues through the weekend. Families are invited to LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes at 501 N. Main St. every day until Sunday the 17th to meet authors, enjoy workshops, check out book exhibits and more. Admission is free, and the fair runs from 9 am to 7 pm.

Looking for more mellow evenings? The Center Theatre Group and LA Public Library are bringing community play readings to Boyle Heights. Performances of “Where the Heart” is by Jasmine Braff will be directed by Fran de Leon this coming week at the following libraries:

Robert Louis Stevenson Library 803 Spence St. Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 pm

Benjamin Franklin Library 2200 1st St. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 4 pm

Malabar Library 2801 Wabash Ave. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 pm



Out in City Terrace on Tuesday? Join the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory at the local park on 1126 N Hazard Avenue to see the organization’s latest mural project. Open to all, the unveiling will happen next to the park’s flag pole right at 5 pm.

A resource fair is coming to the Pico Gardens housing development at 1526 E. 4th Street on Thursday, Sept. 21st. Running from 3 to 7 pm, the event will host a variety of different booths with information on local services and resources available to community members, as well as free food for all.

As a designated peace and healing center, Proyecto Pastoral at Dolores Mission has ongoing events throughout the coming months:

Food Distributions Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm

Zumba Classes (at the Aliso Pico Recreation Center Monday and Friday from 5 to 6 pm

Senior Events (Bingo) Wednesday from 9 to 11 am

Looking ahead

Coming up at CASA 0101 is the world-premiere production of Josefina Lopez’s “Queen of the Rumba,” which will have a month-long run. Directed by Corky Dominguez, the play is centered on an aging Cuban rumba prodigy who battles cancer at 89 but uses her vibrant life experience to persevere. The show will run from Sept. 22 through Oct 22, Fridays/Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are available online for $20-25.