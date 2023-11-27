Videos of a disabled man being choked and punched by Sheriff’s deputies during an arrest last week sparked a small protest in front of the East L.A. Sheriff’s Station Saturday.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the man, 34-year-old Alejandro Hernandez, is a known gang member who was illegally carrying a weapon and resisted arrest.

Videos of the Nov. 20 incident recorded by family members and circulating online show one deputy holding Hernandez in a chokehold and the second punching him in the face. Hernandez’ mother Gabriela Ortega told Fox 11 News that the videos contradict the claim of resisting arrest, which she says he would be unable to do because of an amputated leg.

Video shows deputies repeatedly punching man in headlock during violent arrest in East L.A. – Los Angeles Times https://t.co/ck7ae2hFjs — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) November 24, 2023

A statement released by LASD said in part:

“On November 20, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., deputies assigned to the East Los Angeles Station were patrolling the 3500 block of Floral Drive in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles. Deputies observed a male Hispanic adult walking in the street, and they recognized him from prior contacts as an active gang member. The deputies observed the male Hispanic moving his hands towards his waistband consistent with someone who was possibly attempting to conceal something. As deputies made contact with the male Hispanic, they felt a firearm in his waistband. As the deputies attempted to handcuff the male Hispanic and recover the firearm, he actively resisted, and a use of force occurred. The male Hispanic was ultimately detained and a loaded 9mm firearm was recovered from inside his pants.

The statement adds that both deputies and Hernandez were treated at nearby hospitals for injuries sustained during the arrest. The Sheriff’s Department said it is conducting a review to determine if department policies and procedures were followed during the altercation.

About two dozen protested the incident on Saturday, calling it an excessive use of force on a disabled man. Hernandez’ attorney Christian Contreras said he plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the department.