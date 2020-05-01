Social distance measures and live streaming will be part of this year’s commemoration of International Workers’ Day in Boyle Heights.

The 6th annual May Day event scheduled by Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) will be in the form of a protest caravan that will take off from the intersection of Lorena St., Indiana Ave. – the spot known to locals as “Cinco Puntos”.

According to a statement by CSO, the car protest will begin assembling at 3:00 pm (the address is 3300 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.) on Friday. “Participants are encouraged to wear their masks and to stay in their cars for their safety against the COVID-19 Coronavirus,” the statement adds. “Red flags or red fabric waving from their vehicles to mark that they are participants as well as posters decorating their vehicles will be needed.”

The local activists’ group says the protest is called to demand “free medical care for all COVID-19 patients, legalization for all, saving public education, community control over the police, and jail killer cops.

For the benefit of residents who adhere to stay at home orders, the organization will live-stream the caravan on its social media platforms: twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.