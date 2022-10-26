Esta página también disponible en: Español

Governor Newsom signed a law banning the sale of flavored tobacco two years ago but that law hasn’t gone into effect yet; Prop 31 lets voters decide the issue.

This measure revisits a 2020 proposition that banned the sale of flavored tobacco products in California. Supporters of this referendum aim to lift the current ban that prevents stores from selling flavored e-cigarettes, menthol-flavored e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

Those who wish to keep the ban describe the negative health effects of smoking tobacco; they view flavored products as a tobacco industry ploy to attract younger audiences. They also point to the industry’s targeting of communities of color with menthol products. Those in favor of lifting the ban, including Phillip Morris and the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, say the restrictions are arbitrary since hookah, cigars and pipe tobacco are excluded from the ban. They also claim the ban hurts convenience stores.

If the ban remains, flavored tobacco products can still be legally purchased online and local bans on flavored tobacco use would remain in place.

YES: Keeps the current ban on flavored tobacco products.

NO: Lifts the ban

© 2022 – Public Media Group of Southern California – Used with permission

