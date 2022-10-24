Esta página también disponible en: Español

Prop 29 requires a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant to be on-site during dialysis treatments.

Dialysis clinic requirements are on the ballot once again.

Nearly 80,000 Californians regularly undergo dialysis treatment for kidney failure or low kidney function and two private companies own or operate nearly 75% of all clinics in California. This proposition will require a physician, nurse or physician’s assistant with relevant experience to be on-site during patient treatments. It will also prohibit treatment facilities from refusing patients based on their source of payment and require clinics to tell patients if physicians have significant ownership interests in the center they oversee.

Advocates for the proposition claim its requirements will expand access to care andimprove the quality of care in a state where one third of outpatient dialysis clinics fell short of federal standards this year. Opponents maintain that the additional costs of having doctors or nurses on-site will lead to clinic closures and exacerbate the physician shortage.

Similar propositions were on the ballot in both 2018 and 2020 but failed to get approved by voters.

YES: adopts additional requirements for dialysis clinics.

NO: does not.

© 2022 – Public Media Group of Southern California – Used with permission

Download the CA 2022 Props Cheat Sheet