Police seek help in locating missing man last seen in Boyle Heights

Authorities are requesting help from the public to locate a missing 48-year-old man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve in Boyle Heights.

According to an LAPD bulletin posted on Twitter, Arturo Armando Mercado García was last seen Dec. 31 near the corner of East Fourth Street and South Lorena Street:

LAPD Missing persons unit is seeking the public assistance in locating Arturo Mercado. Any information of Arturo’s whereabouts, please contact the Missing Persons Unit during business hours at 213-996-1800. After business hours or weekends please contact 877-527-3247. pic.twitter.com/Ucp4Zme0MX — LAPD Missing Persons Unit (@LAPDMPU) January 11, 2022

The bulletin describes the missing man as Hispanic, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow Golden State Warriors tank top and dark sweatpants.

The bulletin adds Mercado’s friends and family members are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Mercado Garcia’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Units at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

