An officer from the Hollenbeck division who was shot and wounded during a stop on a pedestrian on Friday was released from the hospital Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Hollenbeck commanding officer Captain Rick Stabile sent out a Tweet after the officer’s release late Saturday afternoon.

Great news, our officer was released from the hospital!

Thank you all for your continued support.#sheepdog pic.twitter.com/Dwgc8XZI2q — Rick Stabile 🇺🇸 (@LAPDRickStabile) December 1, 2019

The shooting took place around 7:10 pm near the corner of Malabar Street and North Fickett Street, news outlets reported. The officer, who was shot in the arm, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.



Police have not identified the injured officer, a five-year veteran, by name. According to the Los Angeles Times, he is a member of a gang unit.



A male suspect in his 20s was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said. The suspect was not struck by gunfire.

Tonight an armed suspect began shooting at my gang officers. During the exchange of gunfire our officer was shot.



The officer is in stable condition. The suspect has been arrested and his gun has been recovered.



A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at USCMC hospital! — Rick Stabile 🇺🇸 (@LAPDRickStabile) November 30, 2019



