An officer from the Hollenbeck division who was shot and wounded during a stop on a pedestrian on Friday was released from the hospital Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Hollenbeck commanding officer Captain Rick Stabile sent out a Tweet after the officer’s release late Saturday afternoon.
The shooting took place around 7:10 pm near the corner of Malabar Street and North Fickett Street, news outlets reported. The officer, who was shot in the arm, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.
Police have not identified the injured officer, a five-year veteran, by name. According to the Los Angeles Times, he is a member of a gang unit.
A male suspect in his 20s was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said. The suspect was not struck by gunfire.
