The fatal stabbing took place at the intersection of Michigan and Soto. Photo by Ricky Rodas for Boyle Heights Beat.

Police are currently investigating the fatal stabbing of a person that occurred early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and N. Soto St. 

A LAPD spokesperson told Boyle Heights Beat that a 911 caller reported the attack shortly after 6 a.m. LAPD officers arrived on the scene several minutes after the incident occurred and medics rushed the victim to a hospital; they were confirmed dead. 

The name, gender, ethnicity, and age of the victim have yet to be released. Boyle Heights Beat contacted the LA Medical Examiner-Coroner for additional information but did not get an immediate response.

LAPD said the suspect has only been described as a Hispanic man. According to a report by Citizen, the crime safety alert application, the assailant was wearing a baby blue shirt and fled the scene on a bicycle.

This is the 19th homicide reported by Boyle Heights Beat in 2023. Last month, a woman was shot and killed at Ross Valencia Park. 

This story will be updated as more details emerge.  

Ricky Rodas is a community reporter for Boyle Heights Beat via the CA Local News Fellowship. Rodas, who is Salvadoran American, grew up in the San Gabriel Valley and attended Cal State LA. He is also a...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *