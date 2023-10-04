Police are currently investigating the fatal stabbing of a person that occurred early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and N. Soto St.

A LAPD spokesperson told Boyle Heights Beat that a 911 caller reported the attack shortly after 6 a.m. LAPD officers arrived on the scene several minutes after the incident occurred and medics rushed the victim to a hospital; they were confirmed dead.

The name, gender, ethnicity, and age of the victim have yet to be released. Boyle Heights Beat contacted the LA Medical Examiner-Coroner for additional information but did not get an immediate response.

LAPD said the suspect has only been described as a Hispanic man. According to a report by Citizen, the crime safety alert application, the assailant was wearing a baby blue shirt and fled the scene on a bicycle.



This is the 19th homicide reported by Boyle Heights Beat in 2023. Last month, a woman was shot and killed at Ross Valencia Park.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.