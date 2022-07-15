An original piece created by local teens in a collaboration between Eastside arts organizations and the Getty Museum will have two upcoming performances – including one at Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights.

Ancestral Connections: In Xochitl In Cuicatl / Flower & Song will have its first performance Saturday, July 16 at the Getty Villa in Malibu. According to a press release, the piece is an “exploration of ancestral knowledge through the Mesoamerican tradition of In Xochitl In Cuicatl (meaning “flower” and “song” in the Nahuatl language) with a contemporary urban perspective.”

Through poetry, movement, and song, participating teens share their stories and talents.

The production was created by local teens who completed a six-week intensive theater program focused on Greek, Roman, and Mesoamerican mythologies. This summer theater program for teens aged 14 to 18 is a partnership between the Getty Museum, Plaza de la Raza and About Productions – a Los Angeles theater company that often performs at the Lincoln Heights venue.

Saturday’s performance is at 2 pm at the Getty Villa’s outdoor theater. Tickets are free but must be reserved online here.

A second free performance will be held on Friday, July 22, at 7pm at Plaza de la Raza. Tickets can be reserved here.