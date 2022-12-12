A pedestrian was fatally injured Monday in what is being investigated as a possible vehicle collision in Boyle Heights.

See more LAFD Alert- Boyle Heights Traffic – FATALITY 400 S Gless St MAP: https://t.co/Ows82oMn7g FS2; DETAILS: https://t.co/wC7l4mMPiT — LAFD (@LAFD) December 12, 2022

Firefighters responded to a 4:40 am report of the incident on the 400 block of S. Gless Street, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

According to the report, the body of the pedestrian was found in critical condition beyond medical help. The victim was only identified as a male; no further information on his identity or cause of death was available.

Police would not say if the incident was a hit-and-run collision.

The LAPD spokesperson could not at the time of this report confirm an additional fatal collision the same morning reported by the Instagram account @boylehts:

According to the Instagram post, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at around 5:10 am Monday near the intersection of N. State and Marengo Streets.