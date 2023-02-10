Boyle Height’s Proyecto Pastoral is one of eight community-based organizations picked by the Los Angeles Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department to establish Peace & Healing Centers in nine Los Angeles communities harmed by high rates of poverty, pollution and violence.

Under a $2 million pilot program, each center is expected to provide a minimum of 20 hours a week of free, open-door programming that provides social, environmental and economic healing – crafted to fit the specific needs of each neighborhood.

In an Instagram post this week, Proyecto Pastoral said it will provide zumba classes, community picnics, environmental workshops, food distribution events and park excursions –among other activities– though no specific dates, locations or schedules have been announced.

Proyecto Pastoral’s proposals for its Peace & Healing Center in Boyle Heights. Image from the nonprofit’s Instagram.

The eight organizations operate in nine LA REPAIR Zones (the acronym stands for Reforms for Equity and Public Acknowledgment of Institutional Racism). According to the city, these neighborhoods have some of the highest pollution and overcrowded housing in the city, and account for half of all Angelenos living in poverty. Roughly 87% of the people living in REPAIR Zones are people of color.

Image courtesy of the City of LA.

Besides Boyle Heights, Peace & Healing Centers will also be established in Arleta-Pacoima, Mission Hills-Panorama City-North Hills, Skid Row, South Los Angeles, Southeast Los Angeles, West Adams-Baldwin Village-Leimert Park, Westlake, and Wilmington-Harbor Gateway. A full list of organizations selected are available on the Department’s website.