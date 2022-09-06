Nineteen engines, 13 trucks and over 180 firefighters responded to a “Major Emergency” fire that tore through several commercial buildings in Boyle Heights Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2800 block of East 11th Street shortly after it was reported around 2 PM. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread to five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the area, according to the Department.

County and city firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after a two-hour effort effort in the blazing heat, which nearly reached a two-digit figure in Boyle Heights. Two of the five units experienced a partial collapse due to the fire, authorities said.

Three firefighters on the scene were injured by downed power lines on the scene and another was injured from falling debris. All four firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital and were in stable condition, according to a LAFD statement.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.