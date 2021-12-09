Two simultaneous online fundraising campaigns have been started to raise funds for the burial of 14-year-old Jeremy Galván, the boy shot and killed Tuesday in Boyle Heights.

Both GoFundMe campaigns are being promoted on social media accounts.

One campaign, started by Laila Maldonado, had raised a little over $2,000 by Wednesday evening:

A second campaign, started by Veronica Duran, had raised close to $1,500 by Wednesday:

Both campaigns indicate on their GoFundMe page that money raised will go to Galván’s family, to help with burial costs. (Boyle Heights Beat has not been able to verify the authenticity of either campaign.)

The 14-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon outside the Evergreen Recreation Center. Police who responded to gunshot sounds detained one teen with a weapon and are looking for a possible second suspect.