Two women were shot at Pecan Park near the corner of S. Gless and E. 1st streets Sunday night in Boyle Heights, leaving one dead.

Police said two suspects, both believed to be Latino males, approached the victims at around 10:44 pm. According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department. they pulled out handguns and fired multiple times before fleeing the scene.

One of the victims, initially identified as a 25-year-old Latina, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Melanie Mancera by the LA Coroner’s Office.

The second victim, 21-years-old, was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday morning, the spokesperson said.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, police said.

No additional information on either victim or the two suspects was available Monday morning. This is the 14th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.