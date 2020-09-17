One person shot and killed near Marengo and Fickett

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night near Marengo and Fickett, becoming the 11th homicide victim reported so far this year.

Police said the victim was walking when he was approached by an unknown person and shot, around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 12. He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where he died.

The victim was identified as a 36-year-old Hispanic male, believed to have been homeless. Police said it was unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

No suspect has been identified and the homicide is under investigation, an LAPD spokesperson said.

According to a Boyle Heights Beat review of police records and news reports, Saturday’s was the eleventh homicide reported in Boyle Heights Beat so far this year. Five days earlier, a 32-year-old man shot and killed at Fresno and Winter.

In a related item, a fatal shooting was reported Wednesday night in neighboring East Los Angeles.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 pm in a residential area in the 6100 block of E. Allston Street. The LASD said they found the victim in a nearby alley, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim, a male Black in his late 30s, was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s the 13th homicide reported this year in East Los Angeles.

