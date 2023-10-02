One police officer and several participants were reportedly injured when Sunday’s march for tenants’ rights resulted in a scuffle, several media reported.

KCAL News reported that about 500 people protesting a rent hike proposed by the City of Los Angeles gathered at Hollenbeck Park at 10 am and marched towards the Boyle Heights City Hall. The outlet said that when the marchers arrived at the southwest corner of Chicago and 1st Street –across the street from the LAPD Hollenbeck station– the crowd grew unruly, prompting officers to respond.

A reporter for KNX Radio who witnessed the scuffle told KCAL that one of the protestors pushed an officer, which started the fracas.

But a statement released Sunday by march organizers Unión de Vecinos and Los Angeles Tenants Union said the protest had been peaceful until police arrived. The statement said in part:

Tenants were holding a peaceful march outside of Boyle Heights City Hall. They were presenting testimonies and demands for the city about the housing departments proposed rent increase and the record number of evictions. As a speaker was talking, without warning, armed policemen rushed the crowd from behind. Hundreds of families, elderly people, and young children were present. No warning was given by the LAPD, no order to disperse was given. The police attacked an exercise of civil rights without provocation. As a result of their attack, at least three tenants were rushed to the emergency room, 1 is being evaluated for a concussion, and dozens were hit and prodded with batons for exercising their civil rights peacefully.

Police said a male officer had been injured during the incident and was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not made known.

Authorities said no arrests were made.