Police said a gang-related shooting late Wednesday night in Boyle Heights left one person dead and another injured before officers shot at the suspects. One suspect was arrested at the scene while at least another suspect remained at large.

The shooting was reported by various outlets and scenes of the investigation were broadcast on live TV:

#BREAKING: Two suspects have been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights. Police were still searching for two other suspects who fled on foot https://t.co/vqftwx0ZvP pic.twitter.com/Qs4Gx8bD0S — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 16, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department reported the officer-involved shooting on its Twitter account:

There has been an LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting in the area East Cesar Chavez Ave & N Savannah St, within our LAPD Hollenbeck Area. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 16, 2020

According to police, officers from the Metropolitan Division were patrolling the area near Evergreen Cemetery shortly after 11 pm when they observed a shooting in progress in the area of East Cesar Chavez Ave and N Savannah St.

Google Maps

An LAPD spokesperson told City News Service that at least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

“Officers immediately engaged the suspects, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” the Tweet reads. “The suspects then fled the area, and a perimeter was established. While conducting the search for the suspects, officers located two victims from the originally witnessed shooting in progress.”

One victim was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. CNS reported the dead victim was a Latino male and that the injured victim was in stable condition. All four people involved –two suspects and two victims– were males, CBS reported.

It was unknown if officers injured anyone in the shooting; no police officers were struck. Police searched for the suspect who fled the scene, with helicopters hovering over the neighborhood around Evergreen Cemetery for several hours past midnight.

Some area residents commented on the noise and the investigation on Twitter:

Omg I’m trying to sleep but the helicopter is up there ☹️#BoyleHeights — viviane (@Viv_Scully) April 16, 2020

Wednesday’s shooting was the second “gang-related” fatality reported in the same Boyle Heights area in less than a week. Police said a man in his 30s was walking on the sidewalk around Cincinnati Ave. and North Evergreen St. just before 8 pm on April 9 when a suspect came out in front of him and fired multiple shots.

Google Maps

Police told CNS the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and that the suspect fled running through an alley south of Folsom Street and East of Evergreen.

The shootings on April 9 and April 15 occurred about two blocks away from each other in the area Northwest of Evergreen Cemetery, but it is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police said both were gang-related.

Wednesday’s fatality is the third homicide reported this year in Boyle Heights.