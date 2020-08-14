A shooting at the Soto Gold Line station Thursday left one man dead and another injured, The Eastsider reported.

The shooting took place shortly before 5 pm. An LAPD spokesman told the outlet that a gunman walked up to two Latino males in their 20s standing outside the station and fired multiple shots.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, also a Latino male in his 20s, fled in an unknown direction.

Several Boyle Heights residents posted photos and videos of the crime scene and showed most of the station’s outdoor area cordoned off by police. Some showed pictures of a canopy covering the victim’s body, apparently showing that the shooting took place in a seating area behind the entrance to the station.

Homicide investigation currently taking place at MTA Gold Line Soto Station. The nature of the incident and the identity… Posted by Boyle Heights History Studios and Tours on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Police did not know if the shooting was gang related, The Eastsider reported.

Police activity in the area at 1st and Soto went on for several hours into the night and some residents reported increased police activity in the area near the shooting location.

Thursday is the ninth homicide reported in Boyle Heights so far this year.