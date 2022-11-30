One of Los Angeles’ longest-running, continuous commemorations of World Aids Day will again take place Thursday at The Wall/Las Memorias’ Aids Monument in Lincoln Heights.

The 29th annual Noche de las Memorias – Time for Healing, Remembrance and for Action will take place, rain or shine, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the monument at 3600 North Mission Rd. It is an outdoors, seated memorial event and candlelight vigil; for the comfort of attendants, space heaters will be available.

As part of the memorial, new names to be added to the AIDS monument will be unveiled. The monument, known as The Wall, has over 3,000 sandblasted names of people who have died from HIV/AIDS.

Following an opening prayer, the evening will also include musical performances and testimonials from family members of those who have passed from HIV/AIDS. Journalist Laura Diaz will be the evening’s M.C.

Refreshments will be served following the memorial. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

The Wall Las Memorias is a community health and wellness organization dedicated to serving Latino, LGBTQ and other under served populations through advocacy, education and building the next generation of leadership. This summer the organization opened its first hub location in Boyle Heights, at 2020 East First Street.

Dec. 1 has been commemorated as World Aids Day since 1988. The day is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV and mourning those who have died of the disease.