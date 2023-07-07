By Jenna Peterson/LAist

Originally published July 6

What’s new: The city installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Orme Avenue and a new flashing crosswalk at Camulos Street. Curb extensions were also installed at Dacotah Street.

Why it matters: Olympic Boulevard is part of the High Injury Network – the 6% of L.A. city streets that account for 70% of pedestrian deaths and severe injuries. There were 309 traffic fatalities in Los Angeles in 2022, the first time in more than 20 years that there were more than 300. In March, 13-year-old Joshua Mora lost his leg after a hit-and-run collision with a motorcycle at Orme Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.

What’s next: Councilmember Kevin de León announced Thursday that he received nearly $38 million in funding from CalTrans for pedestrian improvements in the southern area of Boyle Heights. The money will go toward planting trees, pedestrian lighting, crosswalk and intersection improvements and bike lanes.

