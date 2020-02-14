A six-story, 85-unit apartment building is being proposed for a vacant lot on State Street between the LA County + USC Medical Center and the El Monte Busway transit station, media outlets reported last month.

The project would be built on a half-acre site at 106-1030 N. State Street and would include a limited number of affordable units plus 6,554 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Real estate news outlet The Real Deal reported that businessman Hamid Yousefian, on behalf of the Yousefian Family Trust, has filed plans with the city planning department to develop the property.

The filing shows the building is being proposed under the city’s TOC Program, which allows developments near major transit centers to increase the number of dwellings allowed on a property if the project provides some options for low-income residents.

It is unclear how many affordable units will be available in the project, which needs city approval.

City records show that the developer bought the site in 2017 for nearly $1.7 million. The application lists Santa Monica firm SSP as the project’s architect. Company renderings show a contemporary style for a six-floor building with a rooftop garden.



If built, the apartment building would join a number of new housing options near or on the USC Medical Campus, including a hotel and student housing.