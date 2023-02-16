Boyle Height’s own Eastside Rehearsal studio is taking the stage on Friday, March 3, for an eclectic night of punk rock cumbia, dark heavy rock and alternative beats.

Eastside-based bands Spaghetti Cumbia, All Souls and Bastidas are set to perform throughout the night in the historic Paramount Ballroom at 2708 East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. All three are regular patrons at the rehearsal studio just across the street, which is the show’s presenter.

Studio co-owner and All Souls member Meg Castellanos expects the night to be a beautiful return to live music following a two-year postponement due to the pandemic.

“There’s just something so special about being able to connect with people through music in-person,” says the band’s bass and vocal lead. “It’s going to be an amazing night, especially since it’s full of music by and for the neighborhood.”

Tickets can be purchased online for $15 in advance of the event, or $20 at the door.

Boyle Heights Beat will give away a free pair of tickets to one follower on social media. Keep an eye on our Instagram page in the coming days for details on how to enter the giveaway.