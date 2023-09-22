Nothing says Eastside sounds like a backyard party, and the band Lydian Arrow is hosting A Night on the Eastside at 1117 S. Ferris Avenue in East LA this Friday. Doors open at 6:00 pm, with free entry before 7:30 pm and only $5 after. Other bands and musicians lined up for the night are Cigarette Buds, DIY Valentine, Liminal Spaces, The Burners and Jesus Axolotl. With tacos and drinks available for purchase, you’re sure to have a fun Friday night.

On Saturday, the collective La Junta Los Angeles is celebrating its 10th anniversary with A Celebration of Afro Latin Music and Culture, a free event at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes at 501 N. Main Street. The event will feature collective members Degruvme, Yukicito, Miz HoneyP and Glenn Red, plus live performances and DJ sets by various guest artists. The rhythmic evening starts at 7:00 pm, with artisan food and cocktail vendors on site.

The next day the Boyle Heights Tavern at 3025 Wabash Avenue is hosting one of its Kick Back Sundays with happy hour prices all day, from 12-8 pm! Eat, drink, lounge around and watch the Dodgers game against the Giants (starts at 4pm) as you listen to mixes by Salvicious!, DJ Dirrty D and Bello Love. From Cali-reggae and hip-hop to rock, disco and more.

Also on Sunday, check out the Pizza Party at Purgatory, 1326 1st Street. Grab a slice and head out to the pizza joint’s parking lot to listen to trap king Kent Osborne, synth metal gang Melted Bodies, hardcore group Auxilio and punksters White Women.It’s from 6:30-10:00 pm, with presale tickets are available online for $10 and $15 at the door.

A Mexican ‘70s classic

This Friday evening, Proyector Cine-Mexa is closing out its three-part series revisiting Mexican cinema from the 1970’s at Re/Arte Centro Literario (2123 E. Cesar Chavez Avenue) with screening of “Naufragio“. The 1978 film from director Jaime Humberto Hermosillo deals with a mother’s obsession with the return of her sea-faring son, a passion she passes on to a younger woman, and explores issues of patriarchal violence and narcissism. Doors open at 6:30 pm with the film starting at 7:15 pm.

Presale for the showing is available for $8, with admission being $10 at the door. You can save your spot by Venmo-ing @REARTELA.

More events

Take to the streets and support a good cause Saturday at the 2023 Homeboy 5k Walk/Run which starts at 8:30 am outside the Chinatown headquarters of Homeboy Industries at 130 W. Bruno Street and explores areas of historic Downtown LA. A street celebration outside of the headquarters featuring artists, organization partners and vendors will run from 7:00-11:00 am. Tickets for the 5k are available online for $60, with a 1k race for kids (2-12) for $25. A virtual 5k option for $65 is also available for those who can’t make it in person. Additional information on race day is available on the online event page.



Folks looking to spruce up their professional portrait or catch social media eyes should head out to the Las Fotos Project Sunday, at 2210 East Cesar Chavez Avenue, for their $45 Photo Sessions. Photos are taken by students assisted by the organization’s in-house photographer. All are welcome, including pets and props. Poses are unlimited for the 15-minute sessions, but you must reserve a time slot between 11 am and 2 pm here.