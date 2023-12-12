The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred this past Sunday on the 3300 block of Floral Drive.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 am, according to an NBC report. Sheriff’s deputies found the man dead at the scene.

#LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Shooting Death Investigation, 3300 Block of Floral Drive, #EastLosAngeles – https://t.co/gOwFVuV8Nd pic.twitter.com/bipzenTYKs — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 10, 2023

Authorities have not released details about the victim or a possible suspect description. Boyle Heights Beat contacted the LA Sheriff’s Department for comment but they did not respond in time for publication.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more details.