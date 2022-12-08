A man who was fatally shot Friday morning on State St. near Sheridan St. has been identified as 43-year-old Boyle Heights resident David Andrew Torralba.

David Andrew Torralba in an undated photo provided by family.

Police said the shooting took place at around 9:50 am on Dec.2.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, the victim was on foot on the 800 block of North State St. when a male Latino in his 30s or 40s pulled up in a vehicle. The suspect asked the victim “Where you from” before firing multiple rounds and fleeing eastbound on Sheridan Street, the spokesperson said.

Police said the victim was transported in a private vehicle to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated as a gang-related incident.

A friend of the family who did not want to be identified disputed the police account that Torralba was walking when he was shot. The friend said the man was sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle when he was approached and shot. A relative driving the vehicle took him to the hospital, the friend said.

The friend, who identified the victim, said Torralba had a unique developmental disability and was taken care of by family members with whom he lived. The family plans to open an online fundraising account to help pay for Torralba’s funeral.

This is the 18th homicide reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2022.