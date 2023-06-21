By Jackie Fortiér/LAist

Originally Published June 20

A new report finds childhood obesity is on the rise in California. The Golden State ranks in the lower third of states for childhood obesity, according to the annual Kids Count Report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“We’re amongst the worst states, we rank 38th in the nation [among the 50 states],” said Kelly Hardy, health and research director for the non-profit Children Now. The organization helped compile the report.

Statewide, the percentage of 10 to 17-year-olds who are overweight or obese jumped from 31% in 2018-19 to 35% in 2020-21.

It’s higher in Los Angeles County, where 37% of children aged 10 to 17 are overweight or obese. Hardy cites a lack of access to safe areas to play and nutritional food.

“Obesity rates have been climbing for years, this isn’t just a pandemic problem,” she said.

Red alert for communities of color

Latino children and teens have the highest overweight and obesity rates of any ethnic group. Almost half of 10 to 17-year-old Latinos in L.A. County are overweight or obese, according to the California Health Interview Survey , one of the sources in the report.

Among Black and Asian children in the same age group, 32% were overweight or obese, followed by 22% of children who are two or more races. White children in L.A. County had the lowest obesity rate, almost 14%.

“Overweight and obesity is especially a problem amongst our communities of color and low-income areas because of less access to safe places to play and to walk to school or play sports. A lack of access to fresh produce and grocery stores nearby. It’s something that we really need to tackle as a state and on a societal level,” Hardy said.

Children who struggle with their weight risk health problems, including diabetes, asthma, heart disease and cancer.

TIPS TO PREVENT CHILDHOOD OBESITY FROM THE CDC