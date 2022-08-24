With concerns over the spread of monkeypox on the rise, a vaccine site is coming to Boyle Heights this Thursday, August 25, by appointment and free of charge for those who are eligible.

Hosted by the The Wall Las Memorias Project, the pop-up will last from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the organization’s Boyle Heights hub at 2020 E. 1st Street.

Vaccines will be provided by the LA Department of Public Health via appointment only, which can be made via the flyer’s QR code (below) or by clicking the link here. Free HIV testing will also be available at the event.

The following guidelines have been set forth by the Department for eligibility.

“Gay or bisexual men and transgender persons 18 years or older persons who: Had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days including engaging in survival and/or transactional sex OR had a diagnosis of gonorrhea and/or early syphilis within the past 12 months OR are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) OR attended or worked at a commercial sex venue or other venue where they had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners within past 21 days.

Persons confirmed by LAC DPH to have high- or intermediate-risk contact with a confirmed monkeypox case (as defined by CDC and confirmed by LAC DPH). Persons who attended an event/venue where there was high risk of exposure to an individual(s) with confirmed monkeypox through skin-to-skin or sexual contact. Persons experiencing homelessness (PEH) with high-risk behaviors. High risk cohorts identified by clinical staff in the LA County Jail system.”