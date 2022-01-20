Construction of a replacement Sixth Street Viaduct was expected to reach a major milestone this week, as crews began to pour concrete on the last two of the bridge’s 20 arches.

City News Service reported that the pouring of the remaining 260 cubic yards of concrete began at 9:30 am on Tuesday. At a rate of 4 vertical feet per hour, the process was expected to take between 14 and 16 hours.

According to the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering –the city agency in charge of the project– more than 65 truck loads of concrete were needed per arch.

“Completing the final arch is a tremendous milestone for the project and for our entire team, City Engineer Gary Lee Moore said in a statement.

The $588 million project to replace the previous bridge built in 1932 was expected to be completed this summer. The iconic viaduct –recognized for its metal arches and shown in multiple films and music videos– was deemed seismically deficient and demolished in early 2016.

The new structure is expected to be completed in the Summer.

Once the new bridge is completed, construction will begin on a 12-acre city park that will provide access to the L..A River from downtown and Boyle Heights. Last month, the park project received $8.5 million in grants from Prop 68’s Statewide Park Program.

A skateboard area, a soccer field and a dog play area are among the amenities planned for the Boyle Heights side of the park.

