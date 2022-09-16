Esta página también disponible en: Español

Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, which returns to East Los Angeles after a two-year COVID hiatus.

The parade will retake its traditional route on César Chávez Ave. –Westbound from Mednick to Gage– starting at 10 am. Following the parade, a Grand Festival with performances, food and games will be held at Belvedere Park, on 1st and Mednick, through 5 pm.

Limited parking will be available at the East Los Angeles Civic Center, but public transportation is recommended, including the Metro L (Gold) line.

The biggest and longest-standing Mexican Independence Parade in the United States, Sunday’s desfile will be broadcast live by KABC7 (in English) and KMEX Channel 34 (Spanish).

Several celebrities, civic leaders and politicos will march along the parade route (Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso confirmed his attendance on Friday). For more information, see here.