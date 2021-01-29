A Metro train operator is in stable condition after being shot twice at the Indiana train station in East Los Angeles early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sherriff Public Information Officer, Ramon Montenegro, the operator was struck at approximately 4:10 a.m. as the train was pulling into the station.

“This morning a Metro L line train, that’s what they now call the Gold line or the L line, was coming into the Indiana station when an unknown suspect shot either into or at the train,” Montenegro said. “Unfortunately, it struck the train operator twice.”

According to Montenegro, the train operator was transported to a local hospital, where he was originally listed in serious condition. The male driver, who was not identified, has since been downgraded to stable condition.

“The Sherriff Transit Services Bureau detectives and personnel are actively looking for the suspect,” said Montenegro. “The sheriff’s crime lab has processed the train and our detectives are also using platform and train video to try to identify the suspect.”

Montenegro said that it is currently unknown if the suspect fired the shots from within the train or if they were outside. He added there is no known description of the suspect.

For several hours in the morning, the Indiana station was closed for the investigation and L line service was suspended between the Soto station in Boyle Heights and the Maravilla station in East Los Angeles.

In the afternoon, Metro said that the Indiana station –which is right on the border between Boyle Heights and East LA– was back in operation. In a statement released Friday, the transit agency said it’s offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the suspects arrest.

Earlier today one of our rail operators was shot at Indiana Station and is hospitalized. We wish him a safe recovery and will continue to support the operator and his family. We are seeking the public’s help in providing any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/ebOL8Z0Z67 — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 29, 2021

“This was a brazen act of violence against a defenseless Metro operator. Metro will continue to support the Operator and family; and will do everything it can in working with law enforcement to search for and apprehend the perpetrator,” read the statement. “Metro and law enforcement seek the public’s help in providing any information leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information that will assist in the investigation of this crime is urged to call Metro Security at 888-950-SAFE.”