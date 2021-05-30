Memorial Day Ceremony at All Wars Memorial in Cinco Puntos, Boyle Heights, on May 29, 2017. Photo by Eddie Ruvalcaba

Eastside Veterans of the Armed Forces will gather Monday at the 74th annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in Cinco Puntos, at the edge of Boyle Heights and East LA on César Chávez Avenue.

The traditional ceremony will begin at 10 am and will include the participation of local elected officials. Assembly members Miguel Santiago and Wendy Carrillo, and Councilman Kevin de León re confirmed participants. As usual, there will be a 21-gun salute and an LAPD helicopter flyover.