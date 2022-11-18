Esta página también disponible en: Español

Musicians from throughout Southern California will perform Sunday at the 33rd annual Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia at Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza.

From headliners Mariachi Sol de México, Mariachi Los Reyes and Mariachi Garibaldi to local youth conjuntos, like Mariachi Alanos Garfield High School and Mariachi Olímpico de Roosevelt High School, the public will be able to enjoy free musical performances from 8 am to 10 pm at the iconic plaza near First Street and Boyle Ave.

Produced by the Mariachi Plaza Festival Foundation, the event is usually held on or near the Nov. 22 feast day of St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music according to Catholic tradition. The free festival is supported by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

As part of the all-day event, the United States Postal Service will do an “unveiling” of a Mariachi stamp issued in July.