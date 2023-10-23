Authorities say a man was shot and killed in Boyle Heights Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the victim, identified only as a 45-year-old man, was sitting inside of his parked vehicle near the intersection of City View Avenue and Brittania Street when the suspect pulled up in a vehicle next to him at around 9:20 p.m.

The suspect then fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking him, before fleeing the scene. LAFD personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Additional information concerning the victim and suspect was not immediately available, and the shooting is currently under investigation by Central Bureau Homicide.

This is the 20th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.