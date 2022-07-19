Man stabbed to death near First and Chicago in Boyle Heights

A Tuesday morning stabbing near First and Chicago Streets left one man dead and police believe the victim may have been unhoused – which would make this the second killing of a homeless man reported in Boyle Heights in less than four weeks.

Hollenbeck Division officers were called to the 2200 block of E. First Street around 3:30 a.m. where they found a man on the street suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

The victim, described as a Latino man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was available.

Detectives are investigating to determine if the victim was homeless, the spokesperson said.

A small homeless population is known to camp in the area near First and Chicago, particularly at the small Ross Valencia Community Park at that intersection. A live report aired by CBS2 appears to show the location where the body was found to be in front of the park, across the street from the Ben Franklin Public Library.

The homicide appeared to have taken place just steps away from the Hollenbeck Police station and the Council District 14 field office (Boyle Heights City Hall), also at that intersection.

A man believed to be unhoused was stabbed to death near Soto and Folsom on June 25. Another stabbing death was reported on July 10 in Boyle Heights.

Tuesday’s is the third homicide reported this month in Boyle Heights and the 13th so far this year in the neighborhood.