A man was shot to death while sitting in his car in East Los Angeles Tuesday night. The unidentified shooter was still on the loose as of Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Ferguson Drive.

The Los Angeles County Sherrif’s Department posted about the incident on its Twitter account:

#LASD Homicide Bureau is Investigating the Shooting Death of a Man, 5800 blk Ferguson Dr., East Los Angeles – https://t.co/AjsBSFccJS pic.twitter.com/5pgesZYxcB — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) June 17, 2020

LA County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene told CBSLA that the male victim was sitting in his car when a second vehicle carrying multiple people drove up and confronted the man. At least one suspect then took out a gun and fired shots at the victim.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police have not identified a motive in the killing but say the victim lived in the area and was not a gang member. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen driving east on Ferguson while carrying at least two people.

Tuesday’s shooting comes exactly one week after a 51-year-old man was fatally shot on the 4200 block of Whiteside Street, near Eastern Avenue just north of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway.

The victim was later identified as Miguel Medina.

It was unclear if the earlier shooting was gang-related and a description of the shooter was not made available.

Uptick in Eastside shootings

Tuesday’s shooting death was the eight homicide reported so far in 2020 in East Los Angeles and the seventh by gun shot, according to data from the Los Angeles Times Homicide Report.

An apparent uptick in shooting deaths is also being reported in Boyle Heights. The latest incident, a police- described in what police in what police described as a gang-related shooting in the 1200 block of Los Palos Street, occurred on June 11.

It was the sixth shooting death reported in Boyle Heights so far this year.

