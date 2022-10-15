A 59-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD.

The victim was standing on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the sidewalk inside a vehicle.

The four exited the car before one of the suspects, brandishing a handgun, proceeded to fire multiple shots at the man at around 7:30 p.m. The four then got back on their vehicle before quickly fleeing, the spokesperson said.

The victim, later identified online as José Luis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Photo of victim identified as José Luis in community memorial.

No additional information has been made available on the suspects involved. This is the 16th homicide reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2022.