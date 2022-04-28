A man was shot and killed Saturday night near a taco stand at Dennison St. and Indiana, part of a string of recent homicides in the neighboring communities of East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights.

Various media outlets reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso. CBS said the man was shot shortly after patronizing a taco stand under the 5 Freeway on Indiana Ave.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Some outlets reported the shooting incident as a Boyle Heights homicide. The shooting took place on the main artery that divides the city of Los Angeles and the unincorporated county area, and the crime is being investigated by the LA County Sheriff’s Department, which patrols East Los Angeles.

Saturday’s shooting was not an isolated incident in East Los Angeles. Two days later, early on Monday morning, 27-year-old Pedro Medina Jr. was shot to death on the 1100 block of South Kern Ave. The Eastsider reported the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last month, The Eastsider reported on three separate shooting deaths in East LA:

March 27 – A shootout near a food truck on the 5500 block of Whittier Blvd., on the border with the City of Commerce, resulted in one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies told City News Service that the victim and a male Hispanic suspect exchanged words on the sidewalk. They said the suspect drew a handgun and began shooting and the victim also drew a firearm and returned fire.

March 25 – Another shootout in City Terrace, which the Sheriff’s Department said may be gang-related, resulted in one fatal victim. The 23-year-old male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white compact car on City Terrace Drive, deputies said.

March 5 – A man was shot about 2:50 p.m. in the 600 block of South Woods Avenue. Deputies said the incident was being investigated as gang-related.

The last two months have also seen an uptick in homicides in Boyle Heights, with five cases reported in the neighborhood since early March – all but one confirmed shooting deaths.