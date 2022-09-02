Authorities say a 48-year-old man was fatally shot last month at a motorhome in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights with several homeless encampments.

The shooting took place sometime on the evening of August 8 on the 3020 block of E. Washington Blvd. and was reported to police around midnight.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that the person who reported the homicide found the victim unconscious and bleeding at the location and called the police shortly after.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. He was later identified as Javier Medina.

According to a coroner’s report, the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The report lists the place of death as a motorhome, and dates the death Aug. 9.

It was not clear if Medina was living on a motorhome parked on that block of Washington Blvd., where several encampments for the unhoused have been set.