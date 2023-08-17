Authorities say a man was shot in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of S. Lorena Street following a 10:04 am report of shots fired in an apartment in the area, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The victim, identified only as a male in his 30s, was found unconscious and not breathing.

No additional information on the victim or a potential suspect was available at the time of this report, though the victim is believed to have been killed according to KTLA News

If confirmed, this incident would be the 17th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.

Boyle Heights Beat is a bilingual community newspaper produced by its youth "por y para la comunidad". The newspaper and its sister website serve an immigrant neighborhood in East Los Angeles of just under...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *