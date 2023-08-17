Authorities say a man was shot in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of S. Lorena Street following a 10:04 am report of shots fired in an apartment in the area, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The victim, identified only as a male in his 30s, was found unconscious and not breathing.

No additional information on the victim or a potential suspect was available at the time of this report, though the victim is believed to have been killed according to KTLA News.

If confirmed, this incident would be the 17th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.