In what appears to be an uptick in neighborhood violence, a man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot on a Boyle Heights sidewalk.

The man was in stable condition, City News reported.

The shooting occurred around 8pm on the 3600 block of East Olympic Boulevard, authorities said. The victim, who was only identified by gender, was standing on the sidewalk when three men approached him. At least one of the men fired at him, authorities said.

Police would not say if the shooting was gang-related.

Friday’s was the third shooting reported this month in Boyle Heights and followed a fatal incident reported four days earlier in Ramón García Park. On Friday, authorities identified the man shot to death Tuesday as 26-year-old Los Angeles resident José Falcón. It was the first homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2020.

The last two reported shooting incidents occurred about a mile away from each other, in the Southeastern edge of Boyle Heights. An earlier shooting incident, which left an injured man in his 20s, occurred March 10 near the intersection of Wabash Ave. and Stone Street.

