Authorities say a man in his early 20s was shot and killed in East Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1200 block of South Atlantic Boulevard following a report of shots fired in the area at around 5:41 pm, according to an advisory by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, identified only as a Hispanic male 20-25 years of age, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. An ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau found that an alleged suspect entered the barbershop where the victim was in and began shooting at him.

The suspect was last seen fleeing along with another individual south on Atlantic. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No additional information on the case was immediately available at the time of this report, and the investigation into the case is still ongoing according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).