A failed carjacking attempt early Wednesday in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights near Third and Anderson left a man hospitalized.

Police said the man was driving home on the 1400 block of East Third Street at around 12:45 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown person. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the suspect pointed a gun at him and and demanded he hand over the car.

After the man refused, the suspect fired two shots and shattered the driver’s side window before fleeing the scene. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition.

No detailed suspect information was given by authorities.

Wednesday’s shooting took place less than an hour after another shooting that left a man and a woman wounded and was originally reported as a Boyle Heights crime. Police said the earlier shooting took place around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of East First Street, which is in the Skid Row sector of downtown Los Angeles.

This story was edited Aug. 25 to clarify that only one of the shootings took place in Boyle Heights.