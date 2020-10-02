A 30-year old man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Boyle Heights in one of two homicides reported over the weekend in the neighborhood.

Police said LAPD Hollenbeck officers responded to a call at around 10:45 am on Sept. 27 and found the victim under the Olympic Blvd. bridge, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, who has not been identified, was declared dead on the scene.

It is unknown if Sunday’s shooting was gang-related, a public information officer said. Police have no suspects and an investigation is ongoing.

In a seemingly unrelated incident, a hit-and-run victim assaulted and killed the driver in a Saturday night collision near Pennsylvania Ave. and Soto Street. The driver, who has not been identified, fled the scene but was later located by the victim and hit in the head.

The homicide was reported at 9:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Ave. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and a police investigation is ongoing.

The weekend cases elevate the number of homicides in Boyle Heights so far this year to 13. There were four homicides reported in the neighborhood in September, the most of any month this year; all 2020 homicides but one have been shooting incidents.