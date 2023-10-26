A man shot Wednesday near 1st St. and Mott Street has died.

An LAPD spokesperson told Boyle Heights Beat that police officers from Hollenbeck division arrived on the scene around 4:33 pm after hearing multiple gunshots in the area.



The victim, who is described only as a Hispanic male in his late 30s, was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



The suspect, a 25-year-old Hispanic male, fled on foot before being apprehended by LAPD. No further details have been provided.

This is the 21st homicide reported by Boyle Heights Beat this year.

This post will be updated as further details come to light.