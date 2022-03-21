A man killed early Friday morning near the corner of Whittier Blvd. and Spence St. was the second homicide victim reported this month in Boyle Heights.

The homicide was reported by The Eastsider, who said that there was no information about how the victim was killed or if the crime was gang-related – and that police were investigating the crime.

Police said officers were called to the area by paramedics responding to an injured man about 4:25 am. The victim, described as a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

A video posted on the Citizen app showed police activity around the Bank of America on the northwest corner of that intersection.

Early on the morning of March 4, a 50-year-old man was found shot to death in the industrial area near Washington Boulevard and Soto St. Police said that the victim, Juan Mendieta, was unhoused.

The two March homicides are the first reported in Boyle Heights since the December killing of a teenage boy near First Street Elementary School.